Class 10 Student Reported Missing From Guwahati Found In Tihu

A Kamrup Academy student who had gone missing from Guwahati, was found in Assam's Tihu on Saturday.
The boy, a resident of Hedayatpur in the Guwahati Club area of the city, was reported missing earlier. A missing person report had also been filed in connection with the matter.
A meritorious student in Class 10, Rupjyoti Sarma left his home on Friday evening and did not return.
However, it is unclear as to whether he was kidnapped or ran away from home and how he reached Tihu which falls under the Nalbari district of Assam.
The visuals of the boy leaving his home in the evening were recorded on the CCTV camera. According to his family members, he left his home at around 4:28 pm.
In this regard, an FIR was lodged by Rupjyoti’s family members at the Latasil Police Station.