After Dhing Gang Rape Suspect's Custodial Death, Family Claims Mistaken Identity

After the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon district's Dhing while returning from tuitions on August 22, the photographs of three individuals, allegedly the culprits, circulated on social media. Dhing police arrested Tafazzul Islam shortly after. He was taken to the crime scene for recreation when he tried to jump custody and fell into a nearby pond where he drowned. The police said that he could not be saved and his body was pulled out later.