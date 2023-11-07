Dhubri Cattle Smuggler's Health Condition Continues to be Critical: GMCH Supdt

A cattle smuggler who sustained bullet injuries during a police encounter at Dhuturamari village in the Tamarhat area, Dhubri district, near the Assam-Bengal border on November 5, is said to be in very critical condition at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday.
The cattle smuggler identified as Sayad Ali Sheikh (40) from Tamarhat, sustained the bullet injuries at around 3 am last Sunday.
He was initially treated at Dhubri Medical College Hospital, but looking at his deteriorating health condition he was later shifted to GMCH in Guwahati on the same day.
Speaking to the media, GMCH Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma said, “There was a suspected bullet injury incident at Tamarhat in Dhubri last Sunday. Initially, he was treated at Dhubri Medical College Hospital, but, owing to his critical health condition he was later referred to GMCH at around 3.50 pm on the same day. One police personnel brought him to the GMCH.”
Explaining the health condition of the injured cattle smuggler, the GMCH Superintendent mentioned that the patient had lost consciousness when he was brought to GMCH. The patient’s blood pressure (BP) was around 120/90 mmHg during the initial examination, while the pulse rate was 110/mins.
“Patient's Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score was 5/15, which is an inferior scale. There were bilateral crepitations on his chest with guarding in his abdomen and during our local examination; we discovered two entry wounds one on his right occipital region and another on his lumbar region. Currently, the health condition of the patient has turned more critical and he is in ventilation. His GCS score is around 3/15 which is very poor, thus, we are unable to continue with our surgery as of now. At this moment, if we perform any kind of surgery, we might lose the patient,” added Sarma.
Meanwhile, after the initial diagnosis, the patient was advised with neuro-surgery and CT scan by the Surgery unit of GMCH, informed Sarma.
Today after the CT scan of the patient was done an artifact was traced on his head which is suspected to be a gunshot injury, claimed Abhijit Sarma while talking to the media.
However, a CT scan for the abdomen region has not been conducted yet, as the patient is in an unstable condition.
“Only after the patient’s health improves we can take up the case for surgery,” Abhijit Sarma added further.