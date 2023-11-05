Cattle Smuggler Shot at During Escape Bid in Dhubri, Two Others Arrested

The Dhubri police on Saturday opened fire at cattle smugglers while trying to escape in a four-wheeler car.
The incident occurred in Dhuturamari village, Tamarhat area, Dhubri district, near the Assam-Bengal border.
According to reports, one cattle smuggler sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. While, two others were arrested by the state police during the police encounter.
One Wagon car bearing registration number AS16 K-6727 and one Bolero car bearing registration number AS17 C-2518 were seized during the operation. The police also recovered eight cattle heads.
The injured cattle smuggler was identified as Syed Ali of Pokalagi village in Tamarhat, while, the other accomplices namely Mizanur Rahman is a resident of Kukila Danga along the Assam-Bengal border and Sahabor Paramanik is a resident of Ashtami Char in Alamganj.
Meanwhile, the Dhubri police are interrogating the two arrested smugglers to ascertain further linkages to the incident.