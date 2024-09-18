Dhubri College Principal Arrested In Guwahati For Embezzling Funds

The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) on Wednesday arrested the Principal of Assam's Hamidabad College, Satsia, sources said.
The principal named Shahadot Ali was reportedly arrested from Guwahati's Hatigaon area earlier today. According to sources, though Ali had filed a plea seeking anticipatory bail, it was rejected.
Notbaly, Shahadot Ali has been accused of embezzling around Rs 60-80 lakh funds of the Hamidabad College and in this regard, a complaint was filed against him by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell in August 2024. Allegations have surfaced that around Rs 80 lakh was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing various materials.
Shahadot Ali has been further accused of preparing fake bills and misappropriating the college funds. The complaint alleges that he prepared fake bills using counterfeit signatures from a hardware store, a trailer company, a tea shop, and a carpenter's workshop.
The CM's Special Vigilance Cell had also interrogated several individuals, including hardware businessman Ruhul Amin Ansari, tailor Azad Hussain, tea shop owner Rafiqul Islam, Majibur Rahman, and carpenter Naruddin, in connection with the case, sources added.