Assam: College Principal Accused of Embezzlement, Complaint Filed

The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) has filed a complaint against the Principal of Hamidabad College, Satsia, in Assam’s Dhubri district, sources said on Thursday.

The Principal Shahadot Ali has been accused of embezzling around Rs 60-80 lakh college funds.

Regarding this, the CM Vigilance has summoned several college staff members for interrogation as evidence in the case, but none have appeared so far, sources informed.

According to sources, a major scam was reported under the guise of college development. Allegations have surfaced that around Rs 80 lakh was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing various materials.

The principal, Shahadot Ali has been further accused of preparing fake bills and misappropriating the funds, sources added. The CM’s Vigilance cell has also summoned the owners of the firms from which the materials were supposedly purchased.

There are suspicions that the college management committee may also be involved in this large-scale embezzlement.

In January 2024, Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell raided the residence Shahadot Ali where various objectionable documents of the Hamidabad College were seized after the hours-long raid.

Assam: CM's Special Vigilance Cell Raids Residence of College Principal in Dhubri
