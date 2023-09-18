Dhubri Police Nab 3 Cyber Criminals From Guwahati Airport

Dhubri Police in Assam on Monday nabbed three notorious cyber criminals from Guwahati Airport after a complaint of fraud was filed against them by an individual.
As per reports, the trio had gained access to the bank account of the victim unlawfully and used his money to book flight tickets from one place to another.
The victim person, identified as Shubham Prasad, had filed an FIR with Dhubri Police bearing case number 376/23, based on which the officials immediately launched an investigation and a search for the culprits.
The search for the criminal trio led the police to understand that they will be present at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar, after which, a team was sent to nab them.
The police team was able to successfully detain the three members of what the police suspect is a larger gang of cyber criminals.
They were identified by the officials as Sandip Parik and Ibne Alam Khan, residents of Assam's Dhekiajuli, and Amarjit Modak, of Udalguri.
The notorious trio were in the criminal business for a long time, officials said, adding that their modus operandi was to gain unlawful access of people's bank accounts and use the money to live a lavish lifestyle.
They would use the money to buy plane tickets and roam from place to place and shop at high-end luxury brand outlets.
Following their detention, the police took the trio to Dhubri Sadar Police Station where they are being interrogated at the moment, informed officials.