Dhubri Principal Arrested In Guwahati Linked To Trading Scam

Investigations into the alleged malpractices of a Dhubri college principal have led to suspicions of his involvement in the massive trading scam unearthed recently in Assam. This comes after the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell arrested Shahadot Ali, the principal of Hamidabad College, Satsia in the South Salmara subdivision of Dhubri.
The CM Vigilance Cell acted on a complaint numbered 09/2024 filed and arrested the accused Shahadot Ali from Boripara in Guwahati's Adabari locality at around 6:45 pm on Wednesday. He has been charged under IPC sections 20B/ 420/ 406/ 409/ 468/471 IPC R/W Sec 13(1)(a)/ 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Ali had been on the run since the complaint was filed against him. Meanwhile, his bail plea was denied by the Gauhati High Court. Preliminary investigations have revealed that between 2014 and 2019, around Rs 70 lakhs was pilfered by him.
Following his arrest, Shahadot Ali had filed for anticipatory bail which was rejected. He has been accused of embezzling funds of the Hamidabad College, where he served as the principal. A complaint was filed against him by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell in August mentioning that he siphoned the funds under the pretext of purchasing various materials.
Shahadot Ali has been further accused of preparing fake bills and misappropriating college funds. The complaint alleges that he prepared fake bills using counterfeit signatures from a hardware store, a trailer company, a tea shop, and a carpenter's workshop.
The CM's Special Vigilance Cell had also interrogated several individuals, including hardware businessman Ruhul Amin Ansari, tailor Azad Hussain, tea shop owner Rafiqul Islam, Majibur Rahman, and carpenter Naruddin, in connection with the case, sources added.