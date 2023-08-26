Diban, Anurag Name BJP Leader Santanu Puzari in Indrani Tahbildar Death Case

In another significant development in the case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar's death case, BJP leader and chairman of Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC) cum vice chairman of Assam Football Association Santanu Puzari's name surfaced in the cash-for-job scam alongside his involvement in circulating Anurag Chaliha and Indrani's intimate picture on social media platforms.
According to reports, Accused Diban Deka and Anurag Chaliha mentioned his name during a police interrogation on Saturday.
It has also come to the fore that Santanu, a ticket seeker for the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, was in Jorhat with Diban and Anurag two days before Indrani's suicide.
Diban was the one who afterwards sent the intimate images of Indrani and Anurag to Santanu Puzari.
During the police interrogation, both accused has revealed that Santanu was involved in collecting lakhs of rupees from job aspirants in name of providing them government jobs.
Meanwhile, statements of four victims of cash for job scam were recorded at the court by the Chandmari police on Saturday.
On the other hand, the police during the investigation have recovered around 50 admit cards at the residence of Anurag, while 40 admit cards were recovered from Aseem Chakraborty’s residence, of late.
Following the recoveries, the police have prepared a huge list of candidates who have been allegedly duped in the name of jobs.
The list includes the names of many candidates from Jorhat as well as Nalbari district. The list also includes the names of 12 candidates from Guwahati.
According to sources, the police have so far accepted the testimony of 25 candidates from Nalbari district.