Cops Turn to Absconding Abhimanyu Das in Indrani Tahbildar’s Death

In another development in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar’s death case, police have initiated action against a person named Abhimanyu Das who is currently absconding.
Abhimanyu Das is one among those people whose name cropped up during the investigations into Tahbildar’s death case. According to reports, all bank accounts of Das have been sealed by the police.
Allegations have been leveled against Abhimanyu Das of constructing huge buildings using black money. Sources said that many complaints have been lodged against Das in various other states including Manipur, Imphal and Andhra Pradesh. Along with this, five cases have been lodged against him in Guwahati alone.
Meanwhile, sources have also claimed that Abhimanya tried to flee from Nepal’s Kathmandu to other places.
It may be mentioned here that, prime accused of the death case, Anurag Chaliha had revealed to the police during questioning that Indrani had been facing political pressure and intimidation from Abhimanyu Das, accusing the latter to have leaked the intimate pictures that led to Indrani Tahbildar commmitting suicide. Anurag also pleaded innocence before the police during his interrogation and shifted the entire blame of the incident on Abhimanyu Das. Anurag Chaliha told that the police's investigation should focus on Abhimanyu.
According to Chaliha's expose, Abhimanyu had physically and mentally harassed and abused the deceased Indrani Tahbildar at a locked hotel room in Meghalaya's Nongpoh and also blackmailed her. He said that Abhimanyu was trying to pressure Indrani to withdraw her candidature for the Barpeta constituency ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.
Abhimanyu was seeking the backing that Indrani Tahbildar had and the support of Amin Chakraborty's faction, who is the nephew of a top RSS leader, said the detained Anurag Chaliha.
In addition, Abhimanyu was also pressuring Indrani Tahbildar's faction into giving him the position of President of Barpeta Kisan Morcha, Chaliha revealed.