Did Assam CM Allege Corruption During Sonowal Govt? Congress Seeks Answer

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a public address, stated that there was rampant corruption in Assam at every step, particularly in securing jobs before 2021. What CM Sarma indicated was that before he took charge as the chief minister of Assam in 2021, corruption was rampant in the state, which included a BJP government led by Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sarma's statement sparked political controversy in Assam, with the opposition now questioning former CM Sarbananda Sonowal about corruption during his tenure as the CM of Assam.

Mira Borthakur Goswami, the president of the women's wing of Assam Congress, threw straight questions to Sonowal, now a cabinet minister of the Union government.

"Mr Sonowal, the head of the government led by your party, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has openly raised allegations against you regarding a massive job recruitment scam at a public meeting. You cannot remain silent and distance yourself from these allegations. You must respond,"--Mira Borthakur Goswami questioned the central minister.

"This allegation has not been made by an ordinary citizen; rather, it has been made by the Chief Minister of a state. Is this what zero tolerance towards corruption looks like?"--She questioned further, stating that a silence from Sonowal will "Otherwise compel everyone to consider that CM's allegations are true."

Mira Borthakur Goswami, questioning further the BJP government, affirmed--"How much more large-scale corruption is going on under your government?"

"Why is it that people from within your own house are gradually exposing the cat in the bag? You have spoken a lot about Congress corruption, but does the BJP also indulge in corruption? We want to know"--She aimed at the BJP to put it in a jittery.

