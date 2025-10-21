Does BJP State President Admits Assam Govt’s Failure In Zubeen Probe? Mira Borthakur Takes Dig

In a Facebook post, Mira Borthakur, President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, questioned the credibility of the BJP government in Assam, asking, “Who is running the government in Dispur?”

She criticised the ruling party for its handling of the case seeking justice for late singer Zubeen Garg, stating that the BJP has been forced to take the matter to the streets. Borthakur added that the party’s own state president has effectively acknowledged the failure of the BJP government, saying that even yesterday, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's inability to deliver justice was admitted publicly by his own party leader.

This jibe comes after BJP State President Dilip Saikia spoke at Zubeen Garg's cremation site in Sonapur, where he announced that the BJP would organise a statewide Justice March (Samdal) from October 22 to 27 to rally public support for the cause. The march will begin in Nalbari on October 22, followed by Mangaldoi on October 23, and will continue to Dibrugarh and Cachar on October 24.

Responding to criticism of the party’s initiative, Saikia said, “People are free to criticise, but as a party, we will pursue justice relentlessly. Politics can be debated, but no one should exploit Zubeen’s death for political gain. Zubeen himself did not engage in politics, and neither should anyone use this tragedy for political calculations. If anyone politicizes his death, we will respond firmly.”

The Mahila Congress chief’s remarks reflect growing political criticism of the state government over delays in addressing public demands for justice for Zubeen Garg.

