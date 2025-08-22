Did Dowry Harassment Push Majuli Woman to Suicide in Guwahati?

In a tragic incident that has shocked the city, a young woman from Majuli, identified as Bulbuli Saikia, was found dead by suicide inside her rented apartment in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to police reports, Bulbuli had locked herself inside her room since morning. When her husband, Shiv Kalita, arrived later in the day and managed to open the door, he discovered her body. She had allegedly taken her own life using a scarf.

Family members of Bulbuli have accused Shiv Kalita and his family of subjecting her to prolonged harassment and torture over dowry demands. In the FIR lodged at Paltan Bazar Police Station, her father and sister alleged that constant abuse by Shiv’s mother, aunt, and sister-in-law pushed Bulbuli to the extreme step. All three family members have been named in the complaint.

Bulbuli, who hailed from Majuli, moved to Guwahati in 2018. She met Shiv, and within six to seven months, the two tied the knot. The marriage was solemnized both through traditional ceremonies at Majuli and later via a court marriage in Guwahati. For a brief period, Bulbuli stayed at her in-laws’ residence, shifting her belongings from her rented house to Shiv’s family home.

However, her family claims that soon after the marriage, the demands for dowry began, accompanied by physical and mental abuse. Matters worsened when Shiv’s mother reportedly threw both of them out of the family home. Shiv then began staying at Bulbuli’s rented house, though his family allegedly never accepted the arrangement.

The strained relationship led to frequent quarrels. Bulbuli’s relatives alleged that she had often confided in them about her ordeal and had even begun legal consultations for divorce as a way to escape the abuse.

On Thursday, however, she failed to report to work, and repeated calls from Shiv went unanswered. Worried, Shiv contacted another woman who shared the flat with Bulbuli. Later that day, he forced open the locked door only to find her lifeless body.

Bulbuli’s death has now sparked outrage, with serious allegations of dowry-related torture and mental harassment surfacing against her husband and in-laws. Following the FIR, Shiv Kalita has been arrested by Jalukbari Police, while further investigation into the case is underway.

