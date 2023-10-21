"Didn't Do It, I'm Being Framed": Uber Driver Accused Of Sexual Assault In Guwahati

In a sudden turn of events, the Uber driver caught by Dispur Police in Guwahati for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman passenger in his cab, on Saturday pleaded his innocence before the media.
Following the arrest of the Uber driver, identified as one Moslem Ali, and accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his cab in Guwahati, the investigating team from Dispur Police Station made him appear before the court, reports emerged on Saturday.
This comes after reports on Friday claimed that a woman, originally a resident of Arunach Pradesh, was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver of an Uber cab that she had hailed. The incident had taken place the previous day.
According to the reports today, the police have no intention of seeking the custody of the accused Moslem Ali as they feel they have what they need from him.
Sources claimed that Moslem Ali will be sent to judicial custody today.
Meanwhile, facing the reporters, Ali claimed innocence in the entire matter before cameras. He was heard saying, "I have not done anything. I am being framed."
It may be noted that the woman had filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station following the incident which mentioned that the incident took place near the Indian Oil petrol pump when the woman was travelling from Ganeshguri to Christian Basti in Guwahati. She had hailed an Uber cab when the driver of the cab allegedly sexually assaulted and molested her in the car.
Based on the complaint, the police were able to arrest the accused Uber driver from Zoo Road. According to the complaint, the incident took place on Thursday at around 10:30 pm.
The accused was identified as one Moslem Ali and is a resident of Nagarberra. The complaint mentioned that having committed the crime, the accused fled from the scene.
The woman, in her complaint, mentioned that the driver had stopped the vehicle with the intention of refuelling. However, he went on to sexually molest her. He took advantage of the deserted road at night time, added the complainant.
The Uber cab bearing registration numbers AS 25 CC 1847 was immediately seized by the police.