Guwahati Shocker: Woman Sexually Assaulted In Moving Uber

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while traveling in an Uber in Guwahati, reports emerged on Friday.
As per preliminary reports, the incident took place near the Indian Oil petrol pump when the woman was travelling from Ganeshguri to Christian Basti in Guwahati. She had hailed an Uber cab when the driver of the cab allegedly sexually assaulted and molested her in the car.
Following the incident, the woman filed a complaint at the Dispur Police Station based on which the police were able to arrest him from Zoo Road. According to the complaint, the incident took place on Thursday at around 10:30 pm.
The accused was identified as one Moslem Ali and is a resident of Nagarberra. The complaint mentioned that having committed the crime, the accused fled from the scene.
The woman, in her complaint, mentioned that the driver had stopped the vehicle with the intention of refuelling. However, he went on to sexually molest her. He took advantage of the deserted road at the night time, added the complainant.
According to reports, the victim woman is a resident of Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Uber cab bearing registration numbers AS 25 CC 1847 has been seized by the police.