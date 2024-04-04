Diganta Biswa Sarma to Deliver 20 Lectures on 'Ishopanishad' at IIT Guwahati

The Ishavasya Upanishad, also known as the Isha Upanishad, is one of the shortest yet profound texts in the vast body of ancient Indian philosophical literature known as the Upanishads. Comprising just 18 verses, it is a part of the Shukla Yajurveda and is considered one of the fundamental texts that delve into the core concepts of Vedantă, the philosophical foundation of Hinduism

The Ishavasya Upanishad addresses essential aspects of human existence, the nature of the ultimate reality (Brahman), and the path to realizing one's true self (Atman). Its brevity, coupled with its profound insights, has led scholars and spiritual seekers to explore its teachings and reflect upon its relevance in the contemporary world.