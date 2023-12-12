KKHSOU Invites Diganta Biswa Sarma to Deliver 100 Online Lectures on Indian Culture

After achieving the milestone by delivering a total of 400 lectures online from December, 2020 to June 2023 involving three year-long lecture series on Indian Culture and Gita through the lens of Sri Aurobindo, it’s no stopping for Diganta Biswa Sarma, the renowned author and translator, who has been recently invited by the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, Guwahati to deliver one hundred online lectures on "UNDERSTANDING THE GLORIOUS INDIAN CULTURE THROUGH THE LENS OF SRI AUROBINDO" as part of a year-long lecture series on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.
On November 10, 2023, the Board of Management, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University approved the proposed lecture series on Indian Culture as stated above and accordingly invited Sarma to deliver those hundred lectures on UNDERSTANDING THE GLORIOUS INDIAN CULTURE THROUGH THE LENS OF SRI AUROBINDO.
The university has published a brochure containing all details including registration link in connection with the said year-long online lecture series.
Anybody who has passed HSLC or an equivalent examination will be eligible to register as participant without paying any registration fee and all the registered participants will be issued certificate in appropriate manner subject to their regular participation. The lecture series starts on February 21, 2024.
Sarma is currently delivering online lectures as part of another year-long lecture series consisting of 100 lectures on PSYCHOLOGICAL HEALTH & PERFECTION OF PERSONALITY IN THE LIGHT OF SRI AUROBINDO & THE MOTHER, organized by the Capacity Building Centre, Cotton University, Guwahati.
The lecture series is underway and Sarma has so far delivered more than 25 lectures out of 100 lectures to be delivered in total.
It may be mentioned that out of the 400 lectures series on Indian Culture and Gita through the lens of Sri Aurobindo, two were organised by the Centre for Studies in Human Development (CSHD), Assam University, Silchar and the rest by the Centre for Indian Knowledge System, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.
Diganta Biswa Sarma, Executive Council Members, Gauhati & Dibrugarh University, now acts as the Member, General Council & Executive Board, Sahitya Akademi.
He is,at present, acting also as the Convener, Assamese language Advisory Board, Sahitya Akademi.