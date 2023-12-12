KKHSOU Invites Diganta Biswa Sarma to Deliver 100 Online Lectures on Indian Culture

After achieving the milestone by delivering a total of 400 lectures online from December, 2020 to June 2023 involving three year-long lecture series on Indian Culture and Gita through the lens of Sri Aurobindo, it’s no stopping for Diganta Biswa Sarma, the renowned author and translator, who has been recently invited by the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, Guwahati to deliver one hundred online lectures on "UNDERSTANDING THE GLORIOUS INDIAN CULTURE THROUGH THE LENS OF SRI AUROBINDO" as part of a year-long lecture series on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.