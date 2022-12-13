Diganta Borah Appointed as Guwahati Police Commissioner

In a minor reshuffle in police department, the Assam Government IPS Diganta Borah was appointed as Guwahati Police Commissioner replacing IPS Harmeet Singh on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, IPS Harmeet Singh, the present Guwahati Police Commissioner has been transferred and posted as Special Director General of Police (Administration), Ulubari.
The notice from the state government read the following:
In the interest of public service, Shri Harmeet Singh, IPS (RR-1992), Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Special Director General of Police (Administration), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge.
In the interest of public service, Shri Diganta Borah, IPS (RR-2004), Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political and Information & Public Relations Departments is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Harmeet Singh, IPS transferred.
In the interest of public service, Shri Sudhakar Singh, APS (DR-1995), Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nalbari with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Pabindra Kr. Nath, APS transferred.
In the interest of public service, Shri Pabindra Kr. Nath, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Nalbari is transferred and posted as Commandant, 2nd AFPD Bn., Sekoni, Jakhalabandha, Nagaon with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service, Shri Surjeet Singh Panesar, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 1st APBn., Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Sudhakar Singh, APS transferred.