Assam: College Principal Arrested in Scholarship Scam in Bongaigaon

The principal of a college in Assam’s Bongaigaon district has been arrested on Tuesday for embezzling student scholarship fund.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Shahidul Islam, is the principal of CK College in Abhayapuri.

He was accused of embezzling student scholarship fund under 2017-18 Ishan Uday Scheme.

Islam arrested from his college is being interrogated at the police station.

Last month, five persons including principal was arrested in connection to the Ishan Uday Scholarship scam in Barpeta district.

It may be mentioned that a scam took place in few colleges in the districts of the state in which crores of rupees were embezzled in the name of Ishan Uday Scholarship.

Ishan Uday Scholarship is a scheme where the union government grants the scholarship to meritorious students from minority communities.