Assam

Assam: College Principal Arrested in Scholarship Scam in Bongaigaon

According to sources, the accused, identified as Shahidul Islam, is the principal of CK College in Abhayapuri.
CK College in Abhayapuri
CK College in Abhayapuri
Pratidin Bureau

The principal of a college in Assam’s Bongaigaon district has been arrested on Tuesday for embezzling student scholarship fund.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Shahidul Islam, is the principal of CK College in Abhayapuri.

He was accused of embezzling student scholarship fund under 2017-18 Ishan Uday Scheme.

Islam arrested from his college is being interrogated at the police station.

Last month, five persons including principal was arrested in connection to the Ishan Uday Scholarship scam in Barpeta district.

It may be mentioned that a scam took place in few colleges in the districts of the state in which crores of rupees were embezzled in the name of Ishan Uday Scholarship.

Ishan Uday Scholarship is a scheme where the union government grants the scholarship to meritorious students from minority communities.

College Principal
College Principal
Also Read
HPV Vaccine to Prevent Cervical Cancer Expected to Arrive in India by April 2023
Ishan Uday Scholarship
College Principal
CK College

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com