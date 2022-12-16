Diganta Borah takes charge as new Guwahati Police Commissioner

IPS Diganta Borah took charge as the new Guwahati Police Commissioner on Friday.

IPS Borah has replaced IPS Harmeet Singh who had served as the Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam earlier.

Harmeet Singh has now been posted as the Special Director General of Police (Administration), at the Assam Police headquarters in Ulubari.

While taking over the responsibility, Borah said that he will work for the welfare of the people and adopt all measures to prevent crime in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Harmeet Singh said, “And life moves on….. Handed over charge of Commissioner @GuwahatiPol to take over as Spl. DGP @assampolice Hqrs.”