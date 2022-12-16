China Preparing for War, Centre Not Accepting It: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that China is "preparing for war" and alleged that the Centre is "hiding and not accepting it".

Referring to the recent faceoff between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, Rahul Gandhi said that China is making an "offensive preparation on the side of Ladakh and Arunachal" while the Indian government "is in slumber".

Rahul Gandhi said, “There is a clear threat from China. The government is trying to hide it and ignore it. But that threat cannot be ignored or hidden. China is making offensive preparation on the side of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian government is in slumber. It doesn't want to hear it. China is preparing for war, not for an incursion.

"If you see the pattern of their weapons, they are preparing for war. Our government is hiding it and is not accepting it," he added.

Gandhi also lashed out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that he should "deepen his understanding".

"This is happening because the Indian government is working event-based and is not working strategically. When there is a matter of international relations, no event works there. Power works there. I have said it multiple times that we should be careful. The EAM should deepen his understanding," he said.