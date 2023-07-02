Dighalipukhuri Renamed, Price of Tickets Hiked to Rs 20 | Check Details Here

It may be mentioned that, on Saturday, the Tourism minister of Assam, Jayanta Mallabaruah cleared the air on speculations that Dighalipukhuri to be handed over to an outside company. Informing this through a tweet, Jayanta Mallabaruah said that the Dighalipukhuri would continue to remain under the administration of the state tourism department. The minister further urged people not to create a stir regarding the incident.