Dighalipukhuri Renamed, Price of Tickets Hiked to Rs 20 | Check Details Here

With the renaming, the prices to enter the Dighalipukhuri have also increased. The price of tickets per person has increased to Rs 20 now.
The iconic tourist destination of Guwahati, the ‘Dighalipukhuri’ has been renamed as ‘Entartica’ Dighalipukhuri. This comes amid allegations against the Assam Government that the tourist site has been leased to an outside company.

With the renaming, the prices for entry into Dighalipukhuri have also increased. The price of tickets per person has increased to Rs 20 now. The tickets show the name ‘Entartica’ attached to Dighalipukhuri.

Reportedly, ‘Entartica’ is a Gujarat-based company. Echt Conglomerate Private Limited’, a Gujarat-based company has its registered office located at Entartica Seaworld in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati West.

Further, reports also claimed that the state government has leased the tourist destination to this private company for 15 years at a cost of Rs 30 lakhs.

It may be mentioned that, on Saturday, the Tourism minister of Assam, Jayanta Mallabaruah cleared the air on speculations that Dighalipukhuri to be handed over to an outside company. Informing this through a tweet, Jayanta Mallabaruah said that the Dighalipukhuri would continue to remain under the administration of the state tourism department. The minister further urged people not to create a stir regarding the incident.

Dighalipukhuri to Remain Under Assam Tourism Dept’s Dominion: Jayanta Mallabaruah
