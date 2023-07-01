Dighalipukhuri to Remain Under Assam Tourism Dept’s Dominion: Jayanta Mallabaruah

The minister further urged people not to create a stir regarding the incident.

The tweet by the tourism minister read, “It has been observed that some news concerning the Historical Digholipukhuri has been circulating in certain sections of the media lately. As the minister of Tourism, I would like to address the people of Assam and assure that there is no plan to handover the Digholipukhuri to any such corporation. The Digholi Pukhuri will remain under the administration of the Tourism Department, as it was for so long. The excessive fuss created around the matter is completely unnecessary.”