Dighalipukhuri Tree Felling: Gauhati HC Asks Govt To File Affidavit On Alternatives

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday directed the chief secretary of the Assam government to file an affidavit regarding the proposals for the upcoming flyover near Dighalipukhuri. This was after locals protested the authorities' decision of felling of an iconic tree in the area for the construction of the flyover.
Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the cutting of trees in the area, the high court posted the matter for further hearing on November 13, while directing the state government to submit its affidavit by November 11.
During the hearing, the Attorney General told the court that the state government is reconsidering the proposal on two arms of the flyover and also if the flyover can terminate at GNB Road itself.
Notably, Dighalipukhuri residents have been expressing their anger against the decision to cut down the trees surrounding the area through protests. The Assam government started looking into alternatives to avoid the felling of trees in Dighalipukhuri with a meeting of senior Public Works Department (PWD) officials chaired by the Chief Secretary of Assam, Ravi Kota, earlier.
This was after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the PWD to explore alternatives to avoid chopping down age-old trees in the Dighalipukhuri area of the city following protests by various groups of people.
During the meeting, instructions were issued to "prepare a draft traffic flow to ensure the flyover ends on GNB Road itself or any other alternative road to avoid cutting of heritage trees in Dighalipukhuri area."