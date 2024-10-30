Dighalipukhuri Tree Felling: Key Meeting Held To Discuss Alternatives

The Assam government is now looking into alternatives for the upcoming GNB flyover to avoid the felling of trees in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri area. A meeting with senior Public Works Department (PWD) officials chaired by Chief Secretary of Assam, Ravi Kota was held on Wednesady in this regard.
This was after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the PWD to explore alternatives to avoid chopping down age-old trees in the Dighalipukhuri area of the city following protests by various groups of people.
Accordingly, a meeting was held today and a team of the PWD (Roads) department has been asked to look into the matter and submit a report on it within a week with the proposed modalities.
During the meeting, instructions were issued to "prepare a draft traffic flow to ensure the flyover ends on GNB Road itself or any other alternative road to avoid cutting of heritage trees in Dighalipukhuri area."
"As per instructions of HCM Dr @himantabiswa, @CSAssam_ Dr. Ravi Kota chaired a meeting with senior officials of PWD (Roads) to discuss possible alternatives for the upcoming GNB flyover in order to avoid West & East Dighalipukhuri Road," a post by the Assam Chief Minister's Office read.
