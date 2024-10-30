Guwahati Youths Conduct Night Patrol In Dighalipukhuri To Prevent Tree Cutting

In a determined effort to prevent tree-cutting around Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri, concerned students and youths have begun nightly patrols, standing watch to safeguard the greenery.
Taking turns in shifts, these youths patrol from 9 pm until 5 am, after which morning walkers continue to keep a vigilant eye on the area.
At the forefront of the protest are students from Cotton University, including Cotton Students' Union President of 2023-24 batch, Himanshu Kumar Das and student leader Kuldeep Gautam Sharma. These young activists, along with local youths, have vowed to maintain their night vigil as a means of countering any attempt to cut down the trees.
The peaceful protest comes as a response to the government’s plan to clear around 30 trees in Dighalipukhuri for the construction of a proposed flyover. Residents, however, argue that the flyover is unnecessary in the locality and believe it would harm the environment, disrupt the local ecosystem, and reduce the area’s natural beauty.
"We share a deep emotional bond with these trees. If they’re in danger, then so are we. Our protest will go on until the Assam government declares an end to this deforestation plan. Before cutting down the trees, they have to cut us first," Himanshu Kumar Das said.
Local residents stress that these trees provide essential shade during Guwahati’s scorching summers and serve as habitats for rare migratory birds, contributing to the city's biodiversity. The loss of these trees, they argue, would damage the local ecology and diminish Dighalipukhuri’s appeal as a green refuge in the heart of the city.
Moreover, their protest has gained significant support, with a large number of concerned citizens gathering in the area recently to voice opposition to the tree-cutting plan. They are appealing to the government to reconsider the construction project and prioritize the conservation of environment instead.