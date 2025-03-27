Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar Re-Arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati Police have re-arrested Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar, associated with a local digital media outlet, and taken him to the Panbazar Police Station. The case has been registered as Case No. 111/25, with multiple charges filed against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 329, 324(4), 351(3), 309(4), and 115.

Advertisment

Notably, Section 309(4) is non-bailable, and if convicted under this provision, the accused could face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

In addition to these charges, a robbery case has also been registered against Mazumdar. He is accused of fleeing with crucial bank documents, which led the bank authorities to file two separate FIRs on March 25. However, police initially disclosed details of only one FIR.

Following his recent release, Mazumdar was arrested again on the same day, raising questions regarding the unfolding developments in the case. The investigation is currently ongoing.