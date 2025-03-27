‘Journalist or Businessman?’: Assam CM on Dilwar Hussain’s Arrest

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking on Thursday about the arrest of Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar, categorically stated that the government does not recognize individuals working for online portals as journalists. He asserted that the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) does not consider such individuals under its official journalist registry.

“He works for a portal, and we do not recognize people working for portals as journalists. In Assam, no individual employed by a portal is acknowledged as a journalist under the government’s framework. I believe he is just an individual, and there are speculations that he is, in fact, a businessman. He owns dumpers and operates as a part-time journalist for a portal,” Sarma stated.

CM Challenges Journalist Claims

The Chief Minister further questioned how one could determine whether Hussain had visited a bank for journalistic work or other reasons.

“How will we know whether he went to the bank for news coverage or for other purposes? How will other journalists claim he was there as a journalist?” Sarma asked, reinforcing that no individual is arrested merely for writing an article.

“Journalists have the freedom to write, but what they say inside an office is a different matter. A journalist must also listen to the other party before drawing conclusions. If a journalist gets into an altercation with someone, they will be arrested just like anyone else,” he said.

Sarma also pointed out that, to his knowledge, no journalist had ever approached the Apex Bank manager to inquire about the incident. He insisted that proper journalism requires hearing both sides before reaching a conclusion.

‘Give Me Proof He Is a Journalist, I Will Release Him Now’

Throwing a challenge to the media, the Chief Minister asked journalists to submit a written statement confirming that Hussain is indeed a journalist and personally vouch for him.

“If you all provide me with a written statement affirming that he is a journalist and take full responsibility, I will release him right now,” Sarma stated.

Charges Against Dilwar Hussain

According to the police report, Hussain allegedly hurled abusive remarks at a man identified as Boro, belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community. Additionally, he reportedly sought a large loan from the bank. On Thursday, the person named Boro submitted a statement in court affirming that he had used derogatory language against him.

Clarifying the nature of the arrest, Sarma stated, “He was not arrested for his writing. But if a journalist goes out and abuses people from a Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, he will be arrested.”

"There are three cases against him, and he will need to secure bail for all of them," CM added.