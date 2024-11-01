Dipankar Barman's Employees, Investors Summoned For Questioning

The employees of DB Stock Broking have been summoned for questioning on Friday. The sleuths also sought the presence of investors as the probe deepens into Dipankar Barman, accused of orchestrating a massive Rs 7,000 crore scam through his firm.
This is not the first time the employees have faced scrutiny; they had previously encountered questioning at the Paltan Bazar police station. During that inquiry, they were allowed to leave after providing responses to the officers.
The police are particularly interested in obtaining information from the employees about how Dipankar Barman managed trading with public funds.
In addition, all investors associated with DB Stock Broking have also been directed to appear at the Paltan Bazar police station today. This requirement stems from a case filed there, specifically registered as case number 374/24, in which Dipankar Barman was arrested.
Currently, Dipankar Barman is in custody at the Panbazar police station, and investigators are set to question him regarding the specifics of the financial investments made, as well as the methods employed during those transactions.
Earlier this week, he was brought to Guwahati from Goa following his arrest after months on the run. Barman was met with heightened police security as he landed at LGBI Airport. He was promptly transported to the Panbazar Police Station. This was after Guwahati police arrested him in Goa on October 27.