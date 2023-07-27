Guwahati: Dirty Pool at Science Museum Cleaned After Visitor Raises Concern

Three days after a visitor raised concerns over the deplorable condition at Regional Science Centre in Guwahati’s Khanapara area, popularly known as Science Museum, the concerned authorities have swung into action and cleaned up the dirty pool that housed numerous fish. The picture of the clean pool was shared by the National Council of Science Museum (NCSM) on Thursday.
Sharing the pictures of the clean pool, NCSM wrote, “Plan your next holiday at @RSCGuwahati, a unit of @ncsmgoi and spend some enjoyable time amidst the aquatic life of the beautiful pool at the science park.”
“The activities in the centre keep everyone engaged, making it an ideal destination for families and school groups. We are looking forward to your visit!” the tweet added.
Notably, a visitor, after visiting the museum, expressed his concern on Monday over a dirty pool that housed numerous fish. He stated that the pool in front of the aquarium was evidently not cleaned or managed for an extended period by the concerned authorities
The visitor further told Pratidin Time Digital, “The museum's compound are in deplorable condition, and there is trash in the dustbins that I don't think is shifted very often because they are overloaded.”