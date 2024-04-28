Disarray Erupts at Zubeen Garg's Bihu Event Following Pandal Collapse, Scribe Assaulted!

The scheduled music performance by Zubeen Garg was unexpectedly canceled due to a storm during the Rongali Bihu function in Dharapur, near Guwahati. The powerful winds led to the collapse of the pandal and stage, creating panic among the audience.
More than a thousand spectators including women and children were left stranded inside the pandal. There are claims that the committee members overseeing the event deserted the area, worsening the situation.
Local people, journalists, and video journalists who were covering the event rushed to rescue the trapped audience, including women and children. Unfortunately, some individuals sustained injuries during the ordeal. Among the seriously injured were children named Janmoni Das and women identified as Bonolota Medhi, Parbati Das, Priyanka Kalita, and Deepa Ghosh, among others. The critically injured were referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) from Azara Public Health Centre (PHC).
As journalists, locals, and event attendees rescued those trapped, tensions escalated. Reportedly, a policeman from the Ajara police allegedly attacked a group of journalists who were attempting to report on the incident. This led to further conflict, with agitated crowds pelting stones at the police, resulting in injuries to 14 police personnel. One individual, identified as Debojit Kalita from Dharapur, attacked journalists and police personnel on duty.
Even while journalists were documenting the events, Debojit Kalita snatched a journalist's mobile phone and assaulted them. Additionally, a video journalist named Ramen Das of Pratidin Time was allegedly beaten by police both in a police car and at the police station. Despite identifying themselves as media personnel, the police allegedly continued their assault.
Amidst the chaos, it is alleged that the Azara police, under pressure from committee members, indiscriminately thrashed several individuals in the crowd. Media personnel were detained but subsequently released overnight following intervention from senior Azara police officials and the ADCP of the West police district.