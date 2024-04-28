Disarray Erupts at Zubeen Garg's Bihu Event Following Pandal Collapse, Scribe Assaulted!

The scheduled music performance by Zubeen Garg was unexpectedly canceled due to a storm during the Rongali Bihu function in Dharapur, near Guwahati. The powerful winds led to the collapse of the pandal and stage, creating panic among the audience.

More than a thousand spectators including women and children were left stranded inside the pandal. There are claims that the committee members overseeing the event deserted the area, worsening the situation.