Guwahati: Bihu Pandal Collapses Ahead of Zubeen Garg's Performance

In a shocking turn of events, the much-anticipated Bihu function in Dharapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, turned into a scene of chaos and despair as the pandal collapsed during preparations for Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg's performance. The incident occurred amidst stormy winds, catching the audience off-guard.
Initially, the atmosphere was charged with excitement as attendees eagerly awaited Garg's musical night. However, the festive mood quickly turned to panic as the pandal broke down, trapping numerous people underneath its structure. The commotion resulted in scuffles among the audience, adding to the chaos.
Eyewitnesses reported that the pandal collapsed while instrumentalists were setting up musical instruments on stage, causing an uproar among the crowd. Emergency services were swiftly dispatched to the scene to rescue those trapped.
The incident has cast a pall over what was supposed to be a joyous occasion, leaving the community reeling from the unforeseen tragedy.
The management are investigating the cause of the pandal collapse and ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.
Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.