Displaced Silsako Residents Protest for Compensation and Rehabilitation

Amdist the festive atmosphere of Holi, the displaced residents of Silsako gathered in protest on March 25, advocating for compensation and rehabilitation.
At the sit-in site in Chachal in the Guwahati city, brandishing anti-eviction placards, the protestors voiced their demands for fair treatment and assistance from the government.
Speaking to media, “We are protesting for 1.5 years now but the government is ignoring our demands. We have been kicked out of our own houses. When we were evicted, the government promised us to allocate flats, but they have failed to keep its promise”, protestors stated.
The protesters emphasized the urgency of addressing their grievances and providing assistance to every affected family.
Notably, these demonstrations have persisted for two years, with the residents foregoing celebrations to press for their rights.