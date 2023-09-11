Silsako Eviction: Displaced Residents Protest for Fair Compensation

Displaced residents of the Silsako area in Guwahati have initiated a sit-in protest, highlighting their dire need for proper habitation on Monday.
Their fervent demands echo through the protest grounds as they insist the government takes decisive action to address their plight.
Tensions escalate, fueled by the government's announcement of compensation to merely 10 households, amounting to Rs 5.10 lakh, which the protesters find wholly inadequate.
They fervently urge authorities to reconsider this decision promptly and ensure fair compensation for all those evicted.
The protest underscores the pressing need for a comprehensive resolution to the displacement issue and amplifies the residents' call for justice.
Earlier on September 5, the Kamrup Metro District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and District Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha decided to allocate a sum of Rs 75 lakh as one-time assistance in the first phase from the funds of Kamrup Metropolitan District Disaster Management Authority to the households who have been evicted in Silsako, of late.
According to a press release, in the first phase, each of the five RCC houses evicted in Silsako will receive Rs 10 lakh and the five Assam model houses will receive Rs 5 lakh.