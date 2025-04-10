Disproportionate Assets Case: Bail Pleas of Two ACS Officers Rejected

The bail pleas of the two ACS officers Tanvir Yusuf Ahmed and Masum Yusuf Ahmed accused in a disproportionate assets case, have been rejected, sources said on Thursday.

Their plea was dismissed by the Special Judge’s Court of the state, citing the presence of substantial evidence against the officers. Following the court’s decision, both accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

It may be mentioned that, after completing three days in custody of the Chief Minister's Vigilance cell, the two officers were produced before the court today.

Earlier investigations uncovered massive unaccounted wealth linked to both ACS officers. As per information received, Tanvir reportedly possessed assets 197% beyond his known sources of income, while Masum's disproportionate assets stood at 182%.

According to sources, Masum Yusuf Ahmed, despite being a government officer, held a senior position at a reputed IT company in India. In February, he was suspended for violating Assam Service Rules. Meanwhile, Tanvir Yusuf Ahmed was transferred from Dalgaon Revenue Circle to Samaguri Revenue Circle by government order on January 9, 2025. However, challenging the transfer before completing two years at his previous posting, he approached the High Court.