Disproportionate Assets Case: CM’s Vigilance Cell to Grill Accused ACS Officers Today

The two ACS officers Tanvir Yusuf Ahmed and Masum Yusuf Ahmed linked to the disproportionate assets case were shifted to the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell from the Panbazar Police Station on Sunday.

As per sources, the officials of the vigilance department have already taken the two gazetted officers into three-day custody. Today, the vigilance team will interrogate the two brothers once again.

Earlier investigations uncovered massive unaccounted wealth linked to both ACS officers. As per information received, Tanvir reportedly possessed assets 197% beyond his known sources of income, while Masum's disproportionate assets stood at 182%.

According to sources, Masum Yusuf Ahmed, despite being a government officer, held a senior position at a reputed IT company in India. In February, he was suspended for violating Assam Service Rules. Meanwhile, Tanvir Yusuf Ahmed was transferred from Dalgaon Revenue Circle to Samaguri Revenue Circle by government order on January 9, 2025. However, challenging the transfer before completing two years at his previous posting, he approached the High Court.