Dispur College Recovers Stolen Money Worth Rs. 76 Lakhs

They recovered the total amount of Rs. 76,34,900 in three installments.
Dispur College on Thursday recovered their stolen money worth over Rs. 76 lakhs after their bank account was allegedly hacked in April this year.

The money was stolen from the bank account they had with Bank of Baroda’s Dispur Branch in Guwahati.

According to the sources, the incident happened due to irresponsibility on the part of bank authorities.

The bank account of Dispur College in Guwahati was allegedly hacked by cyber criminals.

Cyber thieves stole over Rs. 76 lakhs from the bank account of the College. Although, the account was looted in April, however, the incident came to light on May 2.

According to reports, the money was transferred from Dispur Branch of Bank of Baroda to Union Bank of India, Bornogor Branch in West Bengal.

