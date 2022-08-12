Assam: Bir Lachit Sena Member, Off-Duty Home Guard Arrested For Misbehaving With Cops

Assam police on Friday arrested a member of Bir Lachit Sena and an off-duty home guard for allegedly misbehaving with them in Charaideo district.

The arrested Bir Lachit Sena member has been identified as Rupjyoti Phukan, while the home guard has been identified as one Pankaj Hazarika.

The incident has been reported from Sapekhati near Sonari town.

Sources said the duo allegedly interevened a police operation in the area and misbehaved with them using vulgar language, after which they were taken into custody.

The reason behind the escalation is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections have been registered against the duo. Both are being currently interrogated at the Sapekhati police station.