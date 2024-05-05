Dispur MLA Hostel Targeted by Thieves, Sherman Ali's PSO's Quarter Looted
A sensational theft occurred at the room of Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed’s PSO at the MLA hostel complex in Guwahati’s Dispur on Sunday.
The theft occurred in the room of Sherman Ali’s PSO named Anowar Hussain.
In this regard, Anowar Hussain has filed an FIR at the Dispur Police Station. According to the FIR, he and one of his colleagues named Abul Kalam Azad were in Dhubri’s Bilasipara on official duty with Sherman Ali the day the theft took place.
Reportedly, he got a call from the MLA’s driver informing that the door lock of the PSO room was broken and the door was wide open, which raised suspicion of theft.
Subsequently, some items, both official and personal have also been reported missing from the PSO’s room.
The two PSOs have requested the police to inquire into the matter and initiate strictest action against the perpetrators.
As per reports, the magazine used by Anowar Hussain, uniform, Rs 16,000 cash and credit car were among the items stolen by the thieves.
The Dispur Police have arrived at the spot and an investigation has been launched, reports added.