Assam MLA Falls Victim to Rs 81 Lakh Cyber Theft; Suspects Bank Involvement

Speaking to the media, MLA Pradip Sarkar said, "I went to Abhayapuri State Bank of India to make an RTGS transfer for Rs 10 lakh. The banker at the counter informed me that my account did not have the required amount for an RTGS transfer. I enquired and discovered that my account has only Rs 6 lakh. I urged the branch manager to investigate the matter, and he, too, discovered that my salary account barely has Rs 6 lakh in balance. He also informed me that there have been numerous transactions from my account in the previous one and a half months, including one from Bangalore yesterday, despite the fact that I am currently in Assam and have done no transactions. The manager then asked for my number, which did not match the number given in the bank. I also learned that on February 6, someone modified the KYC in my name. When I obtained the documents, I was shocked to see that the cyber criminal had gained access to all of the details of my Pan card, Aadhaar card, and voter card, and as a result, he fraudulently activated net banking, Paytm, and a virtual card, looting a substantial sum of money from my bank accounts. He also forged my signature.”