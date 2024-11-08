Dispur Police Nabs Two For Leading Interstate Vehicle Theft Racket

The Dispur Police on Friday arrested two individuals for their involvement in an extensive interstate car theft racket.
The two arrested criminals have been identified as Debojit Bhattacharya and Suleman Ali, sources said. Both suspects have more than ten cases filed against them across various police stations in Guwahati.
The modus operandi of the accused involved initially making agreements with vehicle owners to rent their cars. To secure trust, they included a third-party signature on the rental contract. Once in possession of the vehicles, they falsely reported them as stolen and transported the cars to other states for selling them illegally.
According to sources, recently, the two criminals acquired a Tata DI vehicle from a person named Nawab Sharif under the pretext of renting it out to a company. However, Sharif did not receive any rental payment as promised, nor was his vehicle returned back to him.
Debojit has been conducting similar activities since 2016 and has a notorious history of such scams, sources said. His actions have even led to extreme consequences for some victims; one individual named Kalyan Baruah, tragically took his own life last December after falling victim to Debojit's trap.
The network’s activities were not limited to four-wheelers but extended to two-wheelers as well. Last year alone, the syndicate purchased and supplied over 40 stolen motorcycles under false pretences.
Dispur Police Station has seven cases registered against the gang, with additional cases in Hatigaon, Basistha, Panbazar, and Geetanagar police stations, sources informed.