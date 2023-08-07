Dispur Police Registers Case Against Man for Physical Assault on His Mother

It may be mentioned that, reports emerged about an old-age woman allegedly being subjected to immense physical and mental torture by her own son, leaving the community in disbelief.

According to information received, the woman was subjected to horrific acts of cruelty by her son including being beaten mercilessly with a stick and being poured scalding hot water on her fragile body.

The accused Samajyoti Bharali also reportedly tied her to the porch and made her suffer in the scorching heat.

Notably, the incident took place near to the District Commissioner’s Office located in Guwahati's Hengerabari. The motive behind the heinous acts remains unclear.