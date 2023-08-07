Guwahati Shocker: Man Pours Boiling Water On Elderly Mother, Assaults Her, Ties Her To Porch

In a shocker from Guwahati city, an old-age woman was allegedly subjected to immense physical and mental torture by her own son, leaving the community in disbelief.
According to information received, the woman was subjected to horrific acts of cruelty by her son including being beaten mercilessly with a stick and being poured scalding hot water on her fragile body.
The accused malefactor has been identified as one Samajyoti Bharali.
Sources said the elderly woman was also tied to the porch and was made to suffer in the scorching heat.
Notably, the incident took place near to the District Commissioner’s Office located at Hengerabari.
The motive behind the heinous acts remains unclear.
Moreover, the accused was taken into custody by city police on Monday afternoon and questioning is underway.