Dispute Leads to Murder of Roadside Vendor in Guwahati; Lover Arrested

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday night when a dispute between Bijay Barman, a daily wage laborer, and a roadside vendor, Junu Rajbonshi (60), escalated into violence. During the argument, Barman shoved Junu, causing her significant injuries.

As per a senior police official's statement to the media, instead of seeking medical assistance, Barman left Junu in a storage room and also damaged her mobile phone. He then fled the scene following the incident.

Earlier today, Junu's body was discovered in the same storage room, where she kept her shop materials. The foul odor from the room alerted locals, who immediately contacted the police, leading to the discovery of her lifeless body.

Junu’s family suspects Bijay Barman, her lover, to be responsible for the crime. Guwahati's Basistha Police have arrested Barman from Ganeshguri this evening. Basistha police are currently investigating the matter, and authorities suspect that the altercation may have led to Junu's death.

The investigation is ongoing.

