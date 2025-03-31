A woman identified as Junu Rajbonshi was found murdered near the Mittal showroom in Guwahati's Lalmati, with her family suspecting her lover, Bijay, to be responsible for the crime.

Advertisment

Roadside Vendor Murdered in Guwahati; Lover Named as Prime Suspect

On Monday, her body was recovered from a storage room where she kept her shop materials. A foul odor alerted locals, who informed the police, bringing the incident to light.

Guwahati’s Basistha police have reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Breaking: Devastating Fire at City’s Basistha Claims One Life, Cylinder Blasts Suspected