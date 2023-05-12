Divya Kala Mela 2023 Organised In Guwahati

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) has organised a unique event called ‘Divya Kala Mela’ from May 11 to May 17 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Center in Assam’s Guwahati.
The event aims to showcase the products and craftsmanship of Divyang entrepreneurs from across the country and promote their economic empowerment.
The 'Divya Kala Mela' will feature vibrant products from various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, North Eastern states, handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery works, and packaged food, among others. The event is the fourth in a series, starting from December 2022 in Delhi, followed by Mumbai in February 2023 and Bhopal in March 2023.
Around 100 Divyang artisans/ artist and entrepreneurs from about 22 states/UTs will be showcasing their products and skills at the event. Visitors can expect to find products in various categories such as home décor & lifestyle, clothing, stationery, eco-friendly products, packaged food and organic products, toys & gifts, personal accessories - jewellery, and clutch bags.
The ‘Divya Kala Mela’ will be open from 10 am to 10 pm for seven days, providing ample time for visitors to explore and purchase the products on display. The event will also feature cultural activities including performances by Divyang artists and well-known professionals.
Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, GOI, will inaugurate the event on 11th May at 5.00 P.M. The occasion will be graced by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI, Smt. Pratima Bhaumik.
The 'Divya Kala Mela' is an initiative by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) towards the economic empowerment of PwD/Divyangjan. The department has grandiose plans to promote the concept, and during 2023-2024, the event shall be organized in 12 cities beginning in Guwahati.