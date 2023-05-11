Sadin-Praditin Chairman Jayanta Baruah Presented With Yogesh Das Memorial Award

Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Jayanta Baruah was on Thursday presented with the Yogesh Das Memorial Award.

The award was presented to Jayanta Baruah at the 53rd Doomdooma Rongali Bihu Sanmilan today. The award included an appreciation letter, a memorabilia, a Xorai, a Paat Phoolam Bihuwan and a Seleng Sador.

On the occasion, Janyanta Baruah was felicitated by several organizations including Doomdooma Regional Students’ Union, Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Moran Students’ Union, Doomdooma Bhojpuri Samaj and Doomdooma Chamber of Commerce.

Along with Jayanta Baruah, Rubi Baruah was also felicitated at the ceremony.

It may be noted that Jayanta Baruah was felicitated following the recent achievement of a Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest bilingual Braille dictionary’, ‘Hemkosh’.