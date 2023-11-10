Diwali 2023: Two Helpline Numbers issued by Kamrup (M) Admin That You Should Keep Handy

The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has made special arrangements to take immediate action during a possible fire or similar accident that may occur during Diwali.
The District Disaster Management Authority has made two phone numbers available to the public in order to keep them informed of any fires that may occur during Diwali. The phone numbers are 9365429314 and (toll free) 1077.
The District Disaster Control Centre will remain active during Diwali and will inform senior officials of the fire brigade, police, health department and district administration if any fire incident is reported from the public.
Moreover, the public can also report any kind of fire hazard at fire station number 0361-2737680.