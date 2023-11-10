GMC's Advice to Citizens on Disposal of Banana Trees After Diwali | Read Here

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has appealed the people of the city for a proper disposal of banana trees used during Diwali.
In regard to this, the GMC has advised shopkeepers, puja pandal committees and citizens not to toss banana trees on streets. The banana trees which are no longer needed after the festivities can be safely disposed in GMC garbage vans instead of clustering them in the streets, the GMC said.
The board also issued a helpline number which can be contacted for disposal of the trees.
Taking to platform X, the GMC wrote, “Don't toss the banana trees on the streets. Call GMC on our helpline number, and we'll pick them up! Whether they're unsold or used, we'll ensure proper disposal. Let's light up the city without littering it. Together, we can make a difference!”
The helpline number issued by the GMC for the citizens is 8811007000. The municipality has further stated that it would ensure that all trees are collected and recycled.
Earlier on Thursday, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah appealed the people of Guwahati to celebrate the festival of lights ‘Diwali’ and Kali Puja with pomp and gaiety and at the same time also follow all rules set by the administration. Barah stated that anyone found disobeying the set guidelines for the upcoming festivals will be dealt with strictly.
Notably, a complete ban on bursting sound emitting fire-crackers between 10 pm to 8 am has been imposed across Kamrup Metro district. Along with this, the manufacture, sale and use of fire-crackers generating noise level exceeding 125 dB(Al) or 145 dB(C)pk at 4-meter distance from the points of bursting has also been prohibited.