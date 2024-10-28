Diwali Celebrations: Kamrup (M) to Observe Holiday on November 1

When is Diwali 2024?

This year there’s some confusion regarding the date of Diwali. For the uninitiated, Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi, which falls on two days this year.

The Amavasya Tithi for Diwali 2024 begins on October 31 at 3:52 pm and concludes on November 1 at 6:16 pm.