Diwali Celebrations: Kamrup (M) to Observe Holiday on November 1

The Government of Assam has announced a local holiday on November 1, 2024, within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) District to celebrate the Diwali festival.
As a result, all state government offices and educational institutions in the district will remain closed on this date, a notification from the Governor of Assam stated.
Additionally, all financial institutions operating within Kamrup (Metro) District, as per Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, will also observe the holiday.
When is Diwali 2024?
This year there’s some confusion regarding the date of Diwali. For the uninitiated, Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi, which falls on two days this year.
The Amavasya Tithi for Diwali 2024 begins on October 31 at 3:52 pm and concludes on November 1 at 6:16 pm.
Key Diwali 2024 dates
October 29, 2024 (Tuesday): Dhanteras
October 30, 2024 (Wednesday): Choti Diwali
October 31, 2024 (Thursday): Main Diwali celebrations and Laxmi Pujan
November 2, 2024 (Saturday): Govardhan Puja
November 3, 2024 (Sunday): Bhai Dooj